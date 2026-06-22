KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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Video shared with KSHB 41 News shows law enforcement returned Monday to the home of Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, the suspect connected to a string of shootings last week.

The video shows apparent SWAT team members and other law enforcement activity at Sanchez-Munoz’s home in the 700 block of Brookside Avenue in Independence.

An Independence Police Department spokesperson said Monday’s activity was related to “an ongoing investigation being led by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department,” and that IPD officers were assisting as directed.

It was not immediately clear why officers returned to the home on Monday.

Video shows law enforcement return to home of suspected Kansas City highway shooter

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis spoke with a neighbor.

“I came outside and the whole block is full of police again, and they went in with their guns drawn and searched the house again. They didn’t find anything," said Darren, who lives next door. “I talked to the detective today, and he said they’re retracing their steps and exhausting all resources to find Oscar.”

Darren said his street has changed with law enforcement constantly driving by and shining lights into the home.

“I want him caught and him to get the help he needs," Darren said. “He’s not in the right state of mind, so we just don’t know what to expect from him. I mean, it’s very scary. We are kind of tired of this. That standoff went on for 24 hours; it’s very exhausting living next door.”

On Monday morning, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Fox News Channel that he believed Sanchez-Munos was deceased.

Monday afternoon, a KCPD spokesperson said that information was not provided by the department.

The spokesperson said they followed up with detectives Monday morning and “they have not been notified that the subject has been located deceased."

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, KCPD started to receive several reports of cars being shot at, first along Interstate 670 in the West Bottoms, with additional reports eventually received further east along Interstate 70.

One of the shootings turned deadly when Jeremy Keenan was struck by gunfire in the area of E. Truman Road and Bennington Avenue in KCMO. Keenan crashed his Dodge Ram into a light pole before the car flipped over on its side. Paramedics discovered Keenan had been shot as they attempted to save his life at the hospital.

In the following hours, police believed they had tracked Sanchez-Munoz to his house in Independence. Despite an hours-long standoff, police were unable to locate the suspect.

As the investigation unfolded, police in Kansas City, Kansas, detailed a June 11 incident in which Sanchez-Munoz shot at a car occupied by an adult and a child. No injuries were reported.

The FBI office in Kansas City, Missouri, announced late last week that a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of Sanchez-Munoz.

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