Police identify man shot, killed Tuesday by suspect wanted in shooting spree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the victim who was shot and killed Tuesday night by a suspect wanted in a shooting spree.

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to a crash involving a Dodge Ram pickup that had clipped a utility pole and flipped on its side near East Truman Road and Bennington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as Jeremy Keenan, 43, inside the vehicle.

Paramedics transported Keenan to a nearby hospital, which is where medical personnel discovered he had been shot. Keenan was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

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As homicide detectives investigated the incident, they connected the shooting to a string of four other shootings during the same time period and all involving the same suspect, later identified as Oscar Sanchez-Munoz , 22, of Independence.

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Despite two standoffs at locations where Sanchez-Munoz was believed to be located in the following days, Sanchez-Munoz remained on the run as of Friday afternoon.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Sanchez-Munoz.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.