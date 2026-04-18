Lawrence, Kansas, man arrested overnight on suspicion of murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department took a 25-year-old man into custody Saturday morning after he reportedly confessed to killing his grandmother.

Police were called to a home near Clinton Parkway and Crestline Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday after a man said he strangled his grandmother, per a press release from LKPD.

Officers arrested the man, Marcus Cassella, of Lawrence, Kansas, shortly after arrival.

A 70-year-old victim was found unresponsive inside the home and declared dead at the scene.

Cassella was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder at the Douglas County Correctional Facility after being interviewed by police, LKPD said in a press release.

No official charges are on the Kansas District Court website at this time.

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