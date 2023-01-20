Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Lawrence man convicted for threatening to kill Kansas congressman Jake LaTurner

Jake LaTurner, Sam Brownback
John Hanna/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Jake LaTurner, R-Pittsburg, speaks to reporters after his appointment as state treasurer by Gov. Sam Brownback during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. LaTurner has abandoned a campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat to challenge first-term GOP congressman Steve Watkins that he describes as vulnerable to Democratic defeat. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Jake LaTurner, Sam Brownback
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 19:42:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury convicted a Lawrence, Kansas, man on Thursday for threatening to kill congressman Jake LaTurner last year.

 Chase Neill, 32, made the threats against LaTurner last June through voicemail at his office.

Neill's defense argued that he was harmless because he has a special relationship with God, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

He scheduled to be sentenced on April 11 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Capitol Police.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.