Lawrence man convicted for threatening to kill Kansas congressman Jake LaTurner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury convicted a Lawrence, Kansas, man on Thursday for threatening to kill congressman Jake LaTurner last year.

Chase Neill, 32, made the threats against LaTurner last June through voicemail at his office.

Neill's defense argued that he was harmless because he has a special relationship with God, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

He scheduled to be sentenced on April 11 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The investigation was conducted by U.S. Capitol Police.

