Lawrence man pleads no contest for 2nd incident of attempted sexual exploitation of child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man who pleaded no contest in a 2021 child sex case pleaded no contest Friday to charges in another case of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Bruce S. Springsteen, 65, searched the internet for child sexual abuse material which violated probation in the 2021 case, according to a news release from the Douglas County Attorney's Office.

Springsteen pleaded no contest about three years ago to three counts of attempted exploitation of a child.

A judge sentenced him to 24 months in prison, but suspended the sentence to 24 months probation, according to the news release.

Springsteen violated his parole in 2022 when he once again searched the internet for explicit materials of a child younger than 18, the release states.

He is scheduled for sentencing on March 6 at 10 a.m. at the Douglas County Justice and Law Enforcement Center.

