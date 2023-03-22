Lawrence man sentenced to 9 years in prison for deadly New Year's DUI crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adrian J. Martinez, 39, of Lawrence, Kansas, was sentenced to 109 months in prison on Wednesday for driving under the influence and killing James Henderson Jr., 20, of Lawrence, on New Year's 2022.

Martinez accepted a plea agreement in January for charges including involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery while driving under the influence.

Under the agreement, Martinez will spend 75 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) for involuntary manslaughter-DUI and 34 months in the KDOC for aggravated battery-DUI, according to a press release. Once released from prison, Martinez will serve 36 months post-release supervision.

Martinez was the sole occupant of a vehicle traveling westbound in the 2500 block of West 6th Street just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, when the vehicle crossed the center line while going approximately 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Martinez then struck an eastbound vehicle carrying three occupants.

Henderson succumbed to his injuries and the other two occupants received serious injuries, according to a press release.

“As we heard at sentencing, countless lives have been negatively impacted by one terrible and completely avoidable decision,” said Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez. “Those who choose to drive drunk must be held accountable for the pain they cause.”

