Lawrence pd makes large drug seizure

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Lawrence police seized 33.08 pounds of methamphetamines, and 1.26 pounds of cocaine yesterday thanks to a K9 handler and his partner, "Shadow."

Early Wednesday evening, K9 shadow, a dual-purpose dog and his handler were doing a routine security sweep at a transportation facility when Shadow indicated drugs in a piece of luggage.

Officers located the substantial cache of illegal drugs.

Investigators will forward the seized substances to the KBI lab for drug testing to see if fentanyl is contained within the drugs.

No one claimed the luggage in question. No one is in custody, and investigators are working to identify the owner.

