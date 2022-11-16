Lawrence police: 2 found dead Wednesday at Oak Hill Cemetery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police said two people were found dead Wednesday morning on the grounds at Oak Hill Cemetery.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 8:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Oak Hill Avenue on a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female victim dead from suspected gunshot wounds.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, but investigators do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .