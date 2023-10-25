LPD: Missing 11-year-old Lawrence boy found safe

UPDATE, OCT. 25, 8:47 A.M. | Zoella has been located and is safe, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY, OCT. 24, 9:15 P.M. | Lawrence police are asking for public's help to find 11-year-old Zoella Julian who was last seen leaving his house Tuesday night.

Zoella is autistic.

He lives near West 31st and Iowa streets and will often go to businesses in that area, according to a police department news release.

Zoella is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

He was wearing jeans, a gray shirt with rust-colored sleeves and a blue shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Zoella Julian should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.