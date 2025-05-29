Lawrence Police Department investigating after elderly woman stabbed inside home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department are investigating after an elderly woman was stabbed inside a home in Lawrence on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Beatnik Court just before 1 p.m.

They found the woman inside the home with life-threatening injuries.

Police said she was alone and unable to provide significant details.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical personnel transported the woman to an area trauma center.

LPD has no suspect information to give at this time.

Anyone with information can call dispatch at 785-843-0250 or the Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County tip line at 785-843-8477.

