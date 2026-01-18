Lawrence police identify victim of shooting at ‘The Hawk’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police identified the victim of the shooting at the Jawhawk Cafe, better known as The Hawk, as Aidan Knowles, 18.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday to the bar, located at 13th and Ohio streets. Knowles was shot and killed, and a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot and critically injured in the incident.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Lawrence police shared the identity of Knowles via a Facebook post from his father, Bobby Knowles.

In the post, Bobby Knowles shared that Aidan was the victim, and one of his close friends was the second person shot.

"Unfortunately, the news is true. Our son, Aidan, was shot and killed outside a bar in Lawrence early yesterday morning," Bobby Knowles wrote. "One of his close friends was also shot and, by the grace of God, survived against all odds. We have learned that our son was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. We are completely devastated.”

Bobby Knowles thanked friends and family for their support during this time. He also expressed gratitude for Lawrence police, dispatchers, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical personnel for their “professionalism, compassion and dedication" in trying to save his son's life.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our friends and family who have reached out," Bobby Knowles wrote. "It truly means more than we can put into words."

Police said Saturday there is probable cause to suggest charging one suspect with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault, and a second suspect with felony murder and aggravated assault.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office about formal charges but has not heard back yet.

