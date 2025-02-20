Lawrence police investigating shooting that left one man critical

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence police department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man with critical injuries.

Officers were called to Lawrence Memorial Hospital just before 11 p.m. after a man had been dropped off at the emergency room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives learned the shooting reportedly occurred in the 1700 block of West 6th Street.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was transported to an area trauma center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Based on leads, police say they don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

Officers anticipate releasing more information later today.

—

