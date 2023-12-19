Watch Now
Lawrence police issue Silver Alert for missing 73-year-old man

Lawrence Police Department
The Lawrence Police Department is searching for Jerry Dean Adams, 73, who has not been heard from since Dec. 11.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 19, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old Lawrence man who has not been heard from since Dec. 11.

Lawrence police said Jerry Dean Adams was reported missing on Tuesday, but his location has been unknown for over a week.

Adams was last known to be leaving Lawrence on Dec. 11 around 9:15 a.m.

Police believe Adams is driving a white 2002 Chevrolet full-size van with Kansas license plate 008MFS.

Silver Alert vehicle
Lawrence police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who is believed to be driving a white 2002 Chevrolet full-size van.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adams or his vehicle is asked to contact 911.

