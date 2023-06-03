Lawrence police launch homicide investigation after man killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting overnight in Lawrence.

Officers responded to the area near west 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers began speaking to witnesses but no victim was found.

Officers were later dispatched to an area hospital and saw a car speeding into the emergency department entrance.

They later pulled the man from the back seat, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators are still working to identify the man. Police said three other people were in the car with the victim but weren't able to provide his identity.

No suspect was immediately custody and police were still working to figure out the circumstances of the shooting.

