Lawrence police: Man shoots woman, kills her dog while being attacked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot and killed a dog and also injured a woman as the canine attacked him Monday in Lawrence, police said.

Around noon, the man was walking his dog in the 700 block of Ash Street when the woman's dog got loose and began attacking.

The man shot the attacking dog. In the process, he also struck the woman in her leg.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with injuries suspected to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the woman's dog died in the incident, which remains under investigation.

The man was also injured in the attack. Police said after the man was seen by medics, he refused further treatment at the scene.

—

