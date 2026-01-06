Lawrence police offer more details in deadly shooting Monday at City Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence police have released more details in a deadly shooting Monday involving a city employee at City Hall.

A police spokesperson says sometime Sunday night, 28-year-old Omar Dominguez Gavilan was traveling through Kansas on a Greyhound bus.

Gavilan, from Buffalo, Minnesota, was spotted at the Lawrence Service Station on the Kansas Turnpike when Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were called to assist due to his erratic behavior.

Troopers took Gavilan to the Lawrence Amtrak station shortly thereafter.

It’s not clear what Gavilan did over the next several hours, but just before 8 a.m., he found a way to enter Lawrence City Hall through a locked back door and climbed up the 4th floor of the building.

After breaking out a window of another secure door, Gavilan entered an office area, where he encountered employees who notified authorities. As police responded, an armed on-duty court security officer approached Gavilan and allegedly asked him to put his hands behind his back.

Gavilan allegedly refused and started to fight the security officer.

At some point in the altercation, the security officer opened fire on Gavilan, striking him at least once with gunfire. Gavilan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Lawrence police say the security officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

City Hall remained closed for the rest of Monday as the investigation continued. It was set to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 7.

