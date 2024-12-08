Lawrence police officer punched while responding to disturbance call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence police officer was punched in the face while responding to a disturbance call Saturday.

The department said the officer arrived around 8:30 a.m. to a disturbance call in the 2400 block of Melrose Lane.

“Shortly after arriving, the officer saw the man witnesses had described aggressively approach another resident and the officer attempted to speak with him,” the department shared in a social media post.

In her attempt to speak with the man, the suspect punched her several times in the face, per police.

Police said the resident helped “get the suspect to the ground” while backup officers responded.

The “uncooperative” suspect, described by police as a “danger to himself,” was taken to a hospital to be sedated before being transported to the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

The officer was treated and released at a nearby hospital for a broken nose and “other lacerations.”

