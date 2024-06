KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department requests the public's assistance in locating 67-year-old Willa Nash.

Nash was last seen at Congressional Drive and Congressional Circle around 6:50 p.m. Monday evening.

She was wearing floral pants and a "Lilo & Stitch" sweatshirt, as pictured in the image provided by police.

Nash is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 785-832-7509.

