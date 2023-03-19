Lawrence police search for suspect after teenager dies in homicide Saturday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department says a teenager died in a homicide Saturday evening in Lawrence, and that officers are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

Police say the teenage boy was shot in the 1300 block of Maple Lane, and arrived to an apartment address in the 1100 block of east 13th Street with gunshot wounds.

LKPD and Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived to the apartment shortly after 5 p.m. and located the teenager.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

Investigators worked to identify possible suspects in the shooting, and are searching for 17-year-old Derrick Del Reed, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe Reed as around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 175 pounds. He is white with brown hair and brown eyes.

LKPD is working to locate Reed's vehicle, a dark 2015 Chrysler 300 with Kansas license plate 369REG.

Initial investigation from police indicates that Reed and the homicide victim knew one another.

Anyone who encounters Reed is asked to call 911, while anyone with information can call the anonymous Douglas County Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .