Lawrence police search for suspect in Sunday police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a police chase Sunday on Interstate 70.

Around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence police responded to a report of a man sleeping in a running car at a carwash in the 1000 Block of North 3rd Street.

The vehicle the man was in was reportedly stolen from Overland Park, Kansas.

Police noticed the man was breathing but was unresponsive and called for medical help, police say.

The man eventually woke up, was uncooperative with officers and quickly drove away, nearly striking a police officer, according to Lawrence police.

The man headed east on I-70 at speeds over 100 mph, before running over spike strips placed by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper. The driver continued on I-70 on two rims, and later hit a middle barrier.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect fled southbound into the woods.

Police searched the vehicle and found marijuana packaged for sale, heroin, pills and a handgun with ammunition and magazines.

The department says that K9s and an Unmanned Air Vehicle assisted in searching for the suspect.

An image of the suspect from an officer's body camera helped identify a potential suspect wanted for a parole violation in Illinois.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

