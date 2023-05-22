Lawrence police search for suspect of Sunday night stabbing, planting explosive devices in home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a suspect who investigators believe stabbed a woman last night and placed explosive devices in a home.

An investigation from LKPD identified Sean Martin Reese as the suspect of the stabbing.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in a home in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Street in Lawrence. Upon arrival, police found a woman with multiple stab wounds who was transported to a trauma center.

As the investigation was underway, police learned that Reese may have planted explosive devices in the home. LKPD received a search warrant and, with assistance from the Leavenworth Bomb Squad, searched the home. Police also notified Liberty Memorial Central Middle School administrators of the threat as a precaution.

Home-made devices, that police said are consistent with large-scale commercial fireworks, were located in and removed from the home. The devices were cleared before anybody arrived and do not pose a threat.

Police say Reese is not in custody.

He is described as a 5 foot, 9 inch-tall white male, who weighs 215 pounds and has brown hair, hazel eyes and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information of Reese's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the please call 911 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

