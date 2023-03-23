Lawrence police seek suspect who attacked man with baseball bat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Lawrence man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a man with a baseball bat.

Police say the attack happened around noon Thursday near Hobbs Park, 702 E. 11th Street.

In a social media post, police say they are asking for the public’s help in locating the attacker, who they believe left the scene of the attack on foot.

The victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening.

