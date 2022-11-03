Lawrence police warn public to be vigilant of ‘Felony Lane Gang’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department is warning residents to be aware of the “Felony Lane Gang” as the holiday shopping season nears.

The gang is said to target auto burglaries, using stolen credit/debit cards to make large purchases or to withdraw cash.

Working typically in groups, police say the FLG is known to use bank drive-thru lanes and self-checkout aisles.

“Thieves are bold and known to hit quickly, even in broad daylight, in places where people may leave their purse or wallet,” police said in a statement.

Businesses such as gyms, daycares and dog parks are often targets due to the possibility of unlocked cars.

Issuing such a precaution comes after reports in the "past several months” that fit the characteristics of the group.

“Many of us already lock our cars and that’s great, but we all really need to do a better job of not leaving purses and wallets in view,” said Laura McCabe, spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department. “A car window is no barrier for this group. They’ll break a window out quicker than you and I can click our key fob. It’s important to get in the habit of putting anything of value in your trunk or taking it with you. This group moves fast.”

Police say signs of FLG scams include



Thieves traveling in pairs; Men burglarizing vehicles with women dressing up as the identity on stolen cards.

Out-of-state tags, possibly registered to a rental car.

—

