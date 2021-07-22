Lawyers meet for update in Britt Reid DWI case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawyers representing the state of Missouri and former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid met via video conference Thursday for an update on Reid’s criminal case.

In April , Reid was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection to a Feb. 4 crash along Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex. The crash left 5-year-old Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury.

In Thursday’s hearing, attorneys from both sides said they needed more time for discovery of evidence and witness testimony.

Although no trial date was set, attorneys say the trial could last a week.

Both sides will meet for a case update again at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .