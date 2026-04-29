Leavenworth County deputies investigate deadly shooting Tuesday on Hillside Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man was found shot to death inside of a home Tuesday afternoon in Leavenworth County.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office Major J.W. Sherley said around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded on a shooting call in the 14700 block of Hillside Road.

Deputies arrived and located several people inside the home, some of whom were performing CPR on the 22-year-old male who had been shot in the chest.

The man was eventually declared deceased at the scene.

Deputies said they interviewed several people at the scene and are preparing to send their findings in the case to the Leavenworth County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

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