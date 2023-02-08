Leavenworth High School senior dies after physical altercation at pickup basketball game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth High School senior and member of the school's football team died late Tuesday night after a physical altercation the night before at a pickup basketball game.

Eric Miller, 18, was playing basketball Monday night in the basement gym at the Leavenworth Hotel when he got into a dispute with another player, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

The two went outside and the physical altercation ended with Miller suffering severe injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, but died about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Kitchens said.

Kitchens said his officers know the identity of the 19-year-old suspect and are looking for him.

They also are looking at cell phone and security video evidence and talking with witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

