Leavenworth High School senior dies after physical altercation at pickup basketball game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth High School senior and member of the school's football team died late Tuesday night after a physical altercation the night before at a pickup basketball game.
Eric Miller, 18, was playing basketball Monday night in the basement gym at the Leavenworth Hotel when he got into a dispute with another player, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.
The two went outside and the physical altercation ended with Miller suffering severe injuries.
He was taken to a hospital, but died about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Kitchens said.
Kitchens said his officers know the identity of the 19-year-old suspect and are looking for him.
They also are looking at cell phone and security video evidence and talking with witnesses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
