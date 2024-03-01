Leavenworth inmate found guilty of killing fellow inmate with food tray, feet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate of the Leavenworth Detention Center was found guilty Thursday of voluntary manslaughter for the death of a fellow inmate on Aug. 2, 2021.

Richey Ray Farmer, 30, used a plastic food tray to strike Scott Wray Wilson and then used his feet to kick and stomp him, according to a press release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Wilson was then transported to a Kansas City-area hospital where he later died from his injuries, per the release.

Farmer alleged his actions were in self defense.

“We appreciate our judicial process that allows a jury to determine guilt or innocence," Thompson said in the release.

