Leavenworth man charged in May 4 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been charged in the May 4 murder of Floyd Ross Jr.
Cordell Marqueise Stewart faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death.
It was announced Saturday that the Leavenworth Police Department made an arrest in the murder.
They had identified a suspect and searched for him through the week until he surrendered at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Ross was shot near North 4th Street and Kiowa Street in Leavenworth around 10:30 p.m. on May 4.
He died after being taken to the hospital.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.