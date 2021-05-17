Leavenworth man charged in May 4 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been charged in the May 4 murder of Floyd Ross Jr.

Cordell Marqueise Stewart faces a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death.

It was announced Saturday that the Leavenworth Police Department made an arrest in the murder.

They had identified a suspect and searched for him through the week until he surrendered at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Ross was shot near North 4th Street and Kiowa Street in Leavenworth around 10:30 p.m. on May 4.

He died after being taken to the hospital.

