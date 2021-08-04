Leavenworth man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly throwing caged poodle into Missouri River

KANSAS CITY. MO. — A 24-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man is accused of animal cruelty after allegedly throwing his ex-girlfriend's poodle into the Missouri River.

Davion A. Simpson threw the poodle in its kennel into the Missouri River at Riverfront Park on July 31 in Leavenworth, Kansas, according to authorities.

Leavenworth Police Maj. Dan Nicodemus said Simpson took his girlfriend's dogs after a fight.

A bystander jumped into the river and rescued the poodle, Nicodemus said.

The kennel had opened and the dog was in the water.

Nicodemus said the poodle is doing well after the incident.

The woman's Chihuahua was spotted running loose at another park, and her brindle pug terrier was with her boyfriend's family.

A judge set Simpson's bond at $20,000.

Simpson will be back in court on August 18.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .