Leavenworth man charged with murder in connection to Wednesday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.
Ryan Christopher Cheatham, 33, has also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon because he previously had been convicted of robbery less than three years ago.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Osage Street, and when police arrived on scene, they discovered Warren Lyndon Simon Jr. dead inside an apartment.
This was Leavenworth's first homicide of the year.
