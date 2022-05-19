Leavenworth man charged with murder in connection to Wednesday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.

Ryan Christopher Cheatham, 33, has also been charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon because he previously had been convicted of robbery less than three years ago.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of Osage Street , and when police arrived on scene, they discovered Warren Lyndon Simon Jr. dead inside an apartment.

This was Leavenworth's first homicide of the year.

