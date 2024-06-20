Watch Now
Leavenworth man convicted in 2022 murder of woman

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 20, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was convicted in the 2022 fatal stabbing of a woman.

Terrance O. George, 42, pleaded no contest in Leavenworth County District Court to voluntary manslaughter and theft of property charges on June 18, 2024.

On June 5, 2022, George stabbed a man with a knife and stole the man's truck.

Police officers located George the same day and took him in custody.

Investigators located a woman who suffered blunt force trauma inside of George's apartment. She was pronounced deceased.

“Voluntary manslaughter can involve the intentional killing of a human being committed upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We stayed in contact with the interested parties of this case; upon review of the evidence and through numerous discussions, we were able to come up with a resolution that satisfied all involved.”

George's sentencing is scheduled for July 24.


