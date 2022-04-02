Leavenworth man pleads guilty in child pornography case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child after a neighbor discovered a memory card containing child pornography, according to the Leavenworth county attorney.

One citizen discovered an SD card on the ground in the 500 block of Spruce in Leavenworth, Kansas, county attorney Todd Thompson said in a release. After through the card's contents, the individual discovered child pornography and contacted law enforcement.

The individual recognized his neighbor, 46-year-old Ismael Lopez Jr., in the pictures.

After the Leavenworth Police Department launched an investigation, Lopez was arrested and charged.

“You know they say people with good intentions make promises, those with good character keep them. That’s exactly what happened here. A citizen only wanted to help out his neighbors, but in the end he helped out his entire community,” Thompson said in a statement.

Lopez is set to be sentenced on May 4.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .