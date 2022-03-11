Leavenworth man pleads guilty in girlfriend's 2018 shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Dan S. Flannagan, 67, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for shooting and killing his girlfriend after an argument in April 2018.

According to the release, Flannagan's roommates heard shots fired during an argument between the two. A short time later one roommate saw the victim on the ground and Flannagan standing over her.

Flannagan will be sentenced April 8 at 11 a.m.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .