Leavenworth man pleads guilty to 3 charges related to wife's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty to three charges related to the death of his wife in 2019.

Andrew Wieland, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement.

On May 30, 2019, officers arrived at a scene of an injured person. Wieland was described as "frantic" while talking to officers on a porch.

Officers proceeded to head inside a home where they found Heather Wunderlich motionless in the middle of a living room.

Wieland initially told officers that Wunderlich had fallen down the stairs while he was sleeping and didn't see anything.

While processing the scene, officers found blood and bloody towels in the upstairs bathroom. Wieland also showed officers bloodstains on the carpet, wall and stairs.

Blood splatter experts from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation also processed the home and determined the blood splatter patterns showed a possible struggle.

KBI investigators determined the victim's head hit the base of a corner of an upstairs wall, causing blood to go up both sides.

An autopsy revealed Wunderlich had multiple other injuries including a broken hyoid bone in the throat which turned to be fatal.

Wieland will be sentenced on May 25.

