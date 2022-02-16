Leavenworth man previously sentenced for stealing child's lawn mower also stole ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man who was convicted for stealing a child's lawn mower, whose community raised the money to donate it to him after a previous lawn mower incident resulted in the child losing his leg, has now been sentenced for stealing an ATV.
Harry Tolbert, 59, was sentenced in October 2021 to a year of probation after stealing the lawn mower, along with 60 days in jail and $1,270 in restitution.
When the police went looking for Tolbert at his residence, in association with the lawn mower theft, they found the stolen ATV, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Prosecutor's Office.
For the ATV theft, he has now been sentenced to 10 months with the Department of Corrections.
