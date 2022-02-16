Leavenworth man previously sentenced for stealing child's lawn mower also stole ATV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man who was convicted for stealing a child's lawn mower , whose community raised the money to donate it to him after a previous lawn mower incident resulted in the child losing his leg, has now been sentenced for stealing an ATV.

Harry Tolbert, 59, was sentenced in October 2021 to a year of probation after stealing the lawn mower, along with 60 days in jail and $1,270 in restitution.

When the police went looking for Tolbert at his residence, in association with the lawn mower theft, they found the stolen ATV, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Prosecutor's Office.

For the ATV theft, he has now been sentenced to 10 months with the Department of Corrections.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .