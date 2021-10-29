Leavenworth man sentenced to a year of probation for stealing lawn mower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was sentenced Thursday to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to felony theft of a 13-year-old's riding lawn mower.

Harry Tolbert, 59, also has to pay $1270 of restitution as well as court costs and probation fees, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. The court also granted 60 days of jail time.

The theft of 13-year-old Leeland Williams' riding mower occurred in August and was caught on Ring doorbell camera footage.

The community around Williams came together to donate supplies and money after the theft.

"Criminals often don’t think of those who they hurt when they perpetrate crimes. Prior to this case, this young man had already lost a leg due to an accident with a lawn mower," Thompson said. "Through the goodwill of our community and this young man’s conviction to the thing he loved, he began mowing again only to have his mower stolen. Thankfully, after this crime, the community came together to support this resourceful young man."

Tolbert has two more pending felony theft cases, according to Thompson.

