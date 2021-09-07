Leavenworth community cultivates support for boy whose lawnmower was stolen

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Donations are coming in fast for 13-year-old Leeland Williams, whose lawnmower was stolen last Tuesday.

As of Monday, someone donated a gas can, weed eater and a blower, and Brittane Nauss, Williams' mother, told KSHB 41 News there's a possibility a local company might donate a mower.

"I can’t even say thank you enough, just the fact that people are so willing to help just means so much," Nauss said.

By Monday, the Go Fund Me page had generated more than $2,500.

"I honestly would like to give a big thanks to them," Williams said. "How nice they’ve been to me and what they’ve done."

Since he was a little boy, Nauss said, her son has always loved cutting grass, and it's his passion.

Williams wants to be outside on his lawnmower everyday.

"It’s a very big hobby of mine, I really enjoy it," he said.

This is the second time the community stepped up for the family. Williams had his left leg amputated after a mowing accident last year, and they came together to purchase the zero-turn mower that a thief rode off on last week.

"It’s amazing seeing the community come together once again you know, after they helped up with my last thing after I was ran over," Williams said.

This time around, the family is being extra cautious so something like this never happens again.

"There won’t be anything left in our front yard, our driveway anything like that again," Nauss said. "I hate the fact that I now feel uncomfortable."

One Williams gets his new mower, the first thing he'll do is cut grass and pay it forward – "Probably mow a couple lawns for free."

The Leavenworth Police Department told KSHB 41 News they have not arrested anyone for this particular incident.