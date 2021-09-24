Leavenworth man pleads guilty to stealing 13-year-old's lawn mower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty Friday to felony theft of a 13-year-old's lawn mower.

Harry Tolbert, 59, was caught on Ring doorbell camera footage stealing Leeland Williams' riding lawn mower, and he was arrested and charged earlier this month.

The mower was a gift to Williams after a mowing accident that resulted in the amputation of his left leg.

KSHB 41 News talked with Williams and his family after the mower was stolen, and the community came together to donate supplies and money to the 13-year-old.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in an email that Tolbert's conviction was made possible because of the efforts of the community and law enforcement.

“Theft is one of the most selfish crimes a person could commit," Thompson said. "Those who steal never think about the anguish and pain they cause their victims, only of themselves.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27. Tolbert will have to pay full restitution for the theft.