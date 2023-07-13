Leavenworth man sentenced after attempting to solicit nude images from minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was sentenced to prison after attempting to solicit nude images from a minor on Snapchat.

23-year-old Enrique A. Baker was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and 10 months in prison, with three years of post-release supervision, per the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Court documents say that Baker befriended a teenager, older than 14-year-old, but younger than 16, through Snapchat. When he asked the victim for "nudes," the teen did not send any explicit photos and later reported what had transpired.

Tonganoxie police and the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office began to investigate the incident on Jan. 20, 2023, and arrested Baker on Jan. 26.

Baker admitted to investigators that he "sent messages offering money, alcohol, and nicotine products for nude pictures" to the underage victim, the attorney's office said.

Baker plead no contest on June 7 to one count electronic solicitation involving a victim of at least 14 years of age but under 16 years of age.

“It’s important to establish trust with your children about what they are doing on their phone and with social media,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “This is a situation where an alert teenager identified a threat and reported it; we applaud the teen’s awareness.”

