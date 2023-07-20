Leavenworth man sentenced for unattended gun leading to self-inflicted shooting of toddler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was sentenced Monday to 24 months of probation after he left a handgun unattended and a toddler was left seriously wounded after shooting themself.

Andrew Osrer, 29, was arrested on November 5, 2022, after officers arrived to a Leavenworth home where the toddler was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Orser pleaded guilty to three counts of endangering a child.

The toddler was left unsupervised in the living room where a loaded handgun had been placed on the floor, according to court documents. He told investigators he turned "Paw Patrol" on the television and went to his bedroom to watch a movie when he heard a "loud noise and crying."

Osrer returned to the living room and found the toddler shot themself in the abdomen, according to a press release.

Detectives also found marijuana, a bong, hemp rolling papers and a grinder in the living room.

Osrer also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of marijuana, per the release.

“Regardless of your feelings about guns, your number one responsibility as a parent is the safety of your child. Not being a responsible parent and gun owner is not excusable,” Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release. “We worked with the family to best benefit the child while resolving this case.”

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.