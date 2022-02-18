Leavenworth man sentenced to 15 years for 2017 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder in connection with a 2017 homicide, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Ramaun King Johnson, 34, got into a car as part of a "drug transaction" with another suspect in December 2017.

During the transaction, Shavar Walker was shot and killed, which Johnson's attorney claimed was done by the other suspect.

Walker's wife was also in the car, according to the release, and drove Walker to the hospital, where he died.

"A life was lost because of drugs. Even though Johnson doesn’t take responsibility for shooting he is equally responsible. Drugs hurt so many people beyond just the person using them," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in the release.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .