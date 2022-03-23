Leavenworth man sentenced to over 27 years for raping child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for raping a 10-year-old in his home in February 2021.

Jonathan Leenardo James, 37, was previously convicted on two counts of rape, each of which are level 1 person felonies.

According to the Leavenworth Prosecuting Attorney's office, James was not related to the victim, but was close to the family and was often around the child's family.

The victim reported the crimes to her mother, who notified the Leavenworth Police Department.

In addition to the time in prison, James will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“We would not have been able to get justice for this crime without trust and communication. Parents must always work on talking with their children," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release. "We need to always trust and communicate with our law enforcement. This is the way we protect and keep our community safe.”

—

