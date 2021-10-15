Leavenworth motorcyclist pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter after speeding while driving a stolen motorcycle and hitting a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street and died from his injuries.

Justen Michael McCarter, 37, was driving between 80 to 90 mph in a 30 mph speed limit on March 1, 2020, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

McCarter was driving westbound on Ottawa Street when he came to the intersection at 12th Street where a pedestrian, Adam Wheeler, was crossing the street. He hit Wheeler, who died of his injuries.

McCarter also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen property.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends who lost their loved one," Thompson said in the release. "Rules of the road are made for these reasons. Tragedies like this should not occur.”

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 19, 2022.

