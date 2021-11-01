Leavenworth police find drugs, stolen goods while serving warrant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth police served a search warrant Monday morning that resulted in the seizure of drugs and stolen property.

The warrant was executed at 8 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of North 12th Street.

Both the Leavenworth Police Department Narcotics Unit and SWAT team were present for the operation.

Detectives found what they believe is meth, along with stolen goods.

Three people were arrested at the home. None of those three had outstanding arrest warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

