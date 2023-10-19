Leavenworth police investigating death of 1-year-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A one-year-old girl died Wednesday night at a Leavenworth hospital and police are investigating suspicious injuries found on the child.

Leavenworth EMS and police were sent to an apartment in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Leavenworth, Kansas, on a report of a child not breathing, police said.

The child's mother was at the apartment when emergency crews arrived.

The child died a short time later at a hospital.

Her name has not been released.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is planned for Saturday, police said.

A four-year-old child was also in the apartment, but was not injured, police said.

No word on a suspect in the case.

____

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.