Leavenworth police searching for driver who struck man helping to free wife’s car in snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Leavenworth are looking for a driver who ran over a man’s leg earlier this month as the man was helping to push his wife’s vehicle out of the snow.

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Maj. Dan Nicodemus said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the 1800 block of South 10th Avenue.

As the man, identified as 55-year-old Chad Taylor, was pushing his wife’s car, he slipped and fell, which is when a female driver of a black or dark-colored hatchback or crossover ran over his leg.

Taylor was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries and was released the next day.

Nicodemus said the man’s wife found him dead Thursday morning at their house.

Police are waiting for the results of the autopsy to learn the cause of the man’s death and what role the traffic incident may have played in his death.

The organizer of a GoFundMe wrote that Taylor died from complications of being the victim of the hit-and-run. The organizer, Kyle Perrin, said Taylor suffered four broken toes, a broken ankle, a broken leg and a broken knee.

Anyone with information about the driver who struck Taylor should contact Leavenworth police at 913-682-4411.

