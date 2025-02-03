Leavenworth prison reports death of inmate Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Leavenworth, Kansas, was found unresponsive Sunday night.

Around 9:42 p.m., employees initiated life-saving measures on Christian Rivera-Carrion.

Once EMS arrived, he was transported to an area hospital.

He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The prison said no others were injured and there was no danger to the public.

Rivera-Carrion, 30, was serving an aggregate 87-month sentence for illegal reentry by a previously deported alien after an aggravated felony conviction and illegal alien transportation for private or financial gain, per the correctional institution.

