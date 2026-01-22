Leavenworth woman found guilty in connection with her 3-year-old son's death in March 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth woman pleaded no contest and was found guilty Wednesday in connection with her 3-year-old son's death in March 2025.

Briana Rene Michelle Davis, 30, entered no contest pleas to abandonment of a child, aggravated battery and endangering a child.

Davis left her child "in the care of another person while knowing the child could be harmed," a press release from Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson stated.

“A parent's first obligation should always be to protect their child,” Thompson said. “Thanks to the Leavenworth police for all their help in this case.”

Two other people have been charged in the case.

Sentencing for Davis is set for 11 a.m. on March 11 in Leavenworth County Court.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.