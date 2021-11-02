Leavenworth woman found guilty of intending to distribute drugs near a school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, woman was found guilty of five drug charges Tuesday, according to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Barbara Ann Ray was convicted for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school. She was also convicted for possession of drug paraphernalia used to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to use drugs.

"After receiving numerous tips and observing suspicious activity at the house where Ms. Ray rented a basement room, the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on her residence on August 14, 2018," the release said. "Found in her room was a large quantity of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $800-$1000, 35 hydrocodone pills, amphetamine pills, fentanyl patches and numerous items of drug paraphernalia."

Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson also spoke on the conviction.

"Nothing impacts our community worse than drugs. We see the effects drugs in all of our criminal cases. The scariest thing is when case is near our children, near our schools," he said in the release.

