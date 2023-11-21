Leavenworth woman pleads guilty to beating woman on her 84th birthday in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth woman pleaded guilty to beating a woman on her 84th birthday in September 2022.

Sherry L. Housworth, 53, pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2023, to one count of aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal threat, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 15, 2022, Housworth knocked on the door of a home in downtown Leavenworth and an 84-year-old woman who was using a walker opened the door.

The Leavenworth County Attorney's Office said Housworth became agitated and grabbed the woman's walker and struck her repeatedly with it.

Leavenworth police officers responded to the scene and located the 84-year-old woman lying face-down in the front yard bleeding with facial swelling and bruises.

The victim told police she did not recognize her attacker. She also said the woman called her a cannibal and accused her of holding her husband hostage.

Police located a witness of the attack, who told officers the suspect walked westbound from the home.

Housworth was later located in a home one block away from the scene of the attack and was taken into custody.

“Whether it’s a stranger or a neighbor, we need to be cautious when answering knocks at the door. I always hope neighbors can be neighborly, but that isn’t always the case,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release. “Fortunately, our victim is getting better.”

Housworth's sentencing hearing is set to take place Dec. 20.